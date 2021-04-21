Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Increases Dividend to GBX 11.70 Per Share

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 11.70 ($0.15) per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $9.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SBRE opened at GBX 266 ($3.48) on Wednesday. Sabre Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 308.50 ($4.03). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 253.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 256.41. The stock has a market cap of £665 million and a PE ratio of 16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 264 ($3.45) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Friday, March 26th.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 20,583 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £49,399.20 ($64,540.37). Also, insider Rebecca Ann Shelley bought 7,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 257 ($3.36) per share, with a total value of £19,858.39 ($25,945.11). Insiders have acquired a total of 28,482 shares of company stock worth $6,970,748 over the last 90 days.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

