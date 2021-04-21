Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Safran in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of SAFRY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,732. The stock has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. Safran has a 52-week low of $18.92 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.71.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

