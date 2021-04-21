salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $15,839,608.84 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $15,839,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $227.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.24. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $209.95 billion, a PE ratio of 59.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

