Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) Short Interest Down 18.2% in March

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 13,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanara MedTech during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanara MedTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $515,000.

Get Sanara MedTech alerts:

SMTI stock opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $210.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.00. Sanara MedTech has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $53.85.

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sanara MedTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanara MedTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.