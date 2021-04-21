Sanders Morris Harris LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,971 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 364,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,066,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 17,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock remained flat at $$7.93 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 59,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,747,123. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of -79.30 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $9.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

