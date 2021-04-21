Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $472,000 Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC reduced its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 76,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.3% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 43,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 33.2% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 25,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.4% during the first quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday. AlphaValue raised AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

AZN stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,166,006. The company has a market cap of $139.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 106.29%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

