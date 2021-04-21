Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $1.31 Million in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 130,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SV. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,068,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,080,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,048,000.

Spring Valley Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.94. 1,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,459. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $12.27.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

