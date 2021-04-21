Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 3,580 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 3.4% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $16,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.77.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.97. 14,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,618,167. The firm has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average of $20.52. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $23.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.