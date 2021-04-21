Sanders Morris Harris LLC Trims Holdings in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC reduced its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,521,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593,300 shares during the quarter. TherapeuticsMD accounts for 1.0% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned approximately 0.90% of TherapeuticsMD worth $4,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXMD. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TherapeuticsMD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.11.

TXMD traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.16. 12,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,193,571. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.19. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.75.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Equities analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

