Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on research and development of genomic therapies as well as develops medicines for patient with genetic diseases. The Company’s product pipeline includes SB-525, SB-FIX, SB-318, SB-913, SB-728-T and SB-728-HSPC. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences Inc., is based in Richmond, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on SGMO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.59. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 51.51%. The firm had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.63 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $230,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 61.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

