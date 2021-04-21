SAP (SAP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SAP (ETR: SAP) in the last few weeks:

4/20/2021 – SAP was given a new €116.00 ($136.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – SAP was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – SAP was given a new €122.00 ($143.53) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – SAP was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – SAP was given a new €112.00 ($131.76) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – SAP was given a new €121.00 ($142.35) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – SAP was given a new €132.00 ($155.29) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – SAP was given a new €134.00 ($157.65) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – SAP was given a new €135.00 ($158.82) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – SAP was given a new €125.00 ($147.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – SAP was given a new €134.00 ($157.65) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – SAP was given a new €131.00 ($154.12) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – SAP was given a new €112.00 ($131.76) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – SAP was given a new €125.00 ($147.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR SAP opened at €115.34 ($135.69) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €106.43 and its 200-day moving average is €107.12. The stock has a market cap of $137.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51. SAP SE has a twelve month low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a twelve month high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for SAP SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.