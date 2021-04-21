Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAPPI LTD -ADR is the world ‘s leading producer of coated fine paper. They hold major market shares in Europe, North America and Africa. They have customers in over 100 countries worldwide. Their manufacturing operations span eight countries on three continents. “

Shares of Sappi stock opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. Sappi has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. Sappi had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sappi will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sappi

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, packaging and specialty papers, and printing and writing papers to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, Southern Africa, and internationally. The company offers dissolving wood pulp products that are used by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, acetate tow, and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer and household products.

