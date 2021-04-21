Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHLAF. Berenberg Bank downgraded Schindler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Schindler from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Schindler in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

OTCMKTS SHLAF remained flat at $$315.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $289.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.64. Schindler has a 1-year low of $212.55 and a 1-year high of $315.65.

About Schindler

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

