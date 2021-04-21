Schlumberger (SLB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Schlumberger to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Schlumberger to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.00. The company has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLB. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.93.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

