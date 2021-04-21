Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 1.8% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

SCHE stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.91. 18,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,594. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.91. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $34.74.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

