Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Holdings Reduced by Cordant Inc.

Cordant Inc. lowered its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Cordant Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.83. 1,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,761. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.25 and its 200-day moving average is $90.98. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $101.77.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.