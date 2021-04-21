Scotiabank Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.04.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

EMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.47.

NYSE:EMN opened at $112.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $119.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.95.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 20,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.58, for a total transaction of $2,262,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $465,288.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. Insiders sold a total of 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.