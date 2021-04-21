Scotiabank Trims Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Target Price to $143.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Scotiabank from $145.00 to $143.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.37.

NYSE CNI traded up $2.21 on Wednesday, hitting $112.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,334. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.96 and its 200 day moving average is $110.33. The firm has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $75.88 and a 1-year high of $119.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

