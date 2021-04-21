SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $58.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $52.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $53.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 2.37.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.94 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. On average, research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $502,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,262.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $150,812.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,299,981.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,261,882 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 842.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 29,461 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

