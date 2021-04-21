SEB Equity Research Downgrades Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) to Hold

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was downgraded by SEB Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SDVKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

OTCMKTS SDVKY traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $27.26. 22,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,749. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sandvik AB has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $29.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 51.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVKY. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the fourth quarter worth $20,417,000. 0.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

