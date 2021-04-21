SEB Equity Research Upgrades Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) to Buy

Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) was upgraded by equities researchers at SEB Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TRATF. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Traton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. SEB Equities raised shares of Traton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

OTCMKTS:TRATF opened at $27.75 on Monday. Traton has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $29.70.

Traton Company Profile

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

