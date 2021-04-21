SEEN (SEEN) Price Hits $9.89 on Major Exchanges

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. In the last seven days, SEEN has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. One SEEN coin can currently be bought for about $9.89 or 0.00017861 BTC on exchanges. SEEN has a market capitalization of $6.97 million and approximately $109,429.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00067464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00020492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00094341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.93 or 0.00648211 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00050346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,736.25 or 0.06747581 BTC.

SEEN Coin Profile

SEEN is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com. The official website for SEEN is seen.haus. SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

SEEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SEEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

