SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

SEIC stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.01. 574,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $45.96 and a 52 week high of $63.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.24.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SEIC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.10.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $3,145,302.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,552,141.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $289,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,874.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,994 shares of company stock worth $6,373,795 in the last 90 days. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

