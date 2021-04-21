Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Rating Increased to Buy at Mizuho

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $148.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $129.00. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

SRE opened at $139.86 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $112.16 and a 12-month high of $140.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.27.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $624,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

