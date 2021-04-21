SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR opened at $15.67 on Monday. SEMrush has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $18.12.

Get SEMrush alerts:

In other SEMrush news, Director Roman Simonov purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.