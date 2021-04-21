ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in ServiceNow by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.67.

NYSE NOW opened at $540.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $525.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.57 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The stock has a market cap of $106.05 billion, a PE ratio of 153.20, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.08, for a total value of $41,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,710.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,505 shares of company stock valued at $26,539,008. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

