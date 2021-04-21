ServiceSource International (SREV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 9.76%.

Shares of SREV stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $136.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56. ServiceSource International has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.18.

In other ServiceSource International news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 59,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $82,775.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 459,435 shares of company stock valued at $705,086. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceSource International

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific-Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

