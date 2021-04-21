SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Acquires 565 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,580,000 after purchasing an additional 50,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,078,000 after buying an additional 159,271 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,009,000 after buying an additional 278,440 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,126,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,834,000 after acquiring an additional 85,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,118,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,007,000 after acquiring an additional 40,252 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $3.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.36. 80,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,731. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $147.67 and a 1-year high of $272.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.76.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

