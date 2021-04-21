SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Buys 100 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 17.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lam Research from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $564.20.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $19.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $632.60. 39,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,400. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $587.80 and its 200-day moving average is $498.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $90.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $229.69 and a 52 week high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

