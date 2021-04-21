SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,216 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 44,059 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after buying an additional 570,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in AT&T by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 198,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 63,812 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.14. The company had a trading volume of 560,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,896,133. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.01. The company has a market capitalization of $214.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.