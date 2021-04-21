SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $894,000 Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 749.1% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.80. 77,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,396. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $39.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.83.

