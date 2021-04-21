SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 202 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 10,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $108.79. 18,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,128. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $108.10 and a 12 month high of $111.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.67.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

