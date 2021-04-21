Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson Sells 7,000 Shares

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $215,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 100,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,969.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of STTK stock opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $60.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.24.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

