Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Shares of SHLX stock opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.10.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.10%. The company had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 159,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 186,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,617,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,702,000 after purchasing an additional 93,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.