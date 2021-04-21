ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Sells $153,829.39 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.71, for a total value of $153,829.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,897 shares in the company, valued at $6,505,082.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dan Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

On Monday, April 19th, Dan Puckett sold 1,391 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total value of $190,956.48.

On Monday, March 1st, Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $245,820.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $235,360.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $139.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 10.84. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $146.07.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.36 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $2,740,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWAV. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.57.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.