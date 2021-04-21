Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) shot up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.15 and last traded at $24.15. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.09.

SAEYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Shop Apotheke Europe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.92.

About Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

