Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

HSBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 470 ($6.14) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 429.58 ($5.61).

LON HSBA opened at GBX 417.25 ($5.45) on Monday. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 429.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 391.57. The firm has a market cap of £85.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24.

In other news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total value of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

