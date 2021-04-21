Short Interest in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Decreases By 18.5%

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the March 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 997,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 16.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha Pro Tech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

In other news, Director John Ritota sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the first quarter worth $99,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 571.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 166,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APT opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $130.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of -1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average of $13.47. Alpha Pro Tech has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $25.55.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.05 million. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 23.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha Pro Tech will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

