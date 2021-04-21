Short Interest in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Expands By 26.4%

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the March 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other news, insider Keith Quinton acquired 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $58,032.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000.

EOI stock opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average is $16.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.0898 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

