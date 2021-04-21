Short Interest in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Drops By 19.9%

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,500 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the March 15th total of 122,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of MOFG opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $33.68. The firm has a market cap of $468.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average of $26.04.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

MOFG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 70,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.87% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

