Short Interest in NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Decreases By 19.7%

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the March 15th total of 29,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 292,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeuroMetrix stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,255 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.06% of NeuroMetrix at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

NURO stock opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. NeuroMetrix has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $5.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.97.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 38.80% and a negative return on equity of 71.00%. The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

