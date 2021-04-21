Short Interest in Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Declines By 17.4%

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 367,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the March 15th total of 444,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 734.0 days.

NRDXF stock opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.66. Nordex has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

NRDXF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordex in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordex in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Nordex Company Profile

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates through Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

