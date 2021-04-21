Short Interest in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Decreases By 17.5%

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 328,300 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the March 15th total of 397,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHG opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Shinhan Financial Group has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $33.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average is $29.81.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 17.06%. Analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $561,000. Institutional investors own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Banking Services, Credit Card Services, Securities Brokerage Services, Life Insurance Services, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.