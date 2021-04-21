Short Interest in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Increases By 31.9%

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the March 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 828,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of SRC opened at $44.90 on Wednesday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $23.88 and a 1-year high of $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -561.18 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

SRC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.15.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.