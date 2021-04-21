Short Interest in Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Rises By 31.2%

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 265,900 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the March 15th total of 202,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,659.0 days.

OTCMKTS:UNPRF opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. Uniper has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.82.

UNPRF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Uniper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Uniper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Uniper

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

