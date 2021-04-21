Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Receives $54.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.60.

SIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth about $1,049,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth about $19,969,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,545,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,041,000 after buying an additional 467,770 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 198.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,811,000 after buying an additional 434,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 241.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,534,000 after purchasing an additional 428,583 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers stock traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.90. The stock had a trading volume of 11,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.26. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $68.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.61. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

