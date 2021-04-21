Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

NYSE SIG opened at $57.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.36. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $68.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -23.95, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.61. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIG. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth about $19,969,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,545,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,041,000 after buying an additional 467,770 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 198.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,811,000 after buying an additional 434,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 241.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,534,000 after buying an additional 428,583 shares in the last quarter.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

