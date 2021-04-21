Silgan (SLGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Silgan to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%. On average, analysts expect Silgan to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $43.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.98 and a 200-day moving average of $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $909,235.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,453 shares in the company, valued at $39,684,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLGN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silgan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

