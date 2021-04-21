Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE) Director W. Barry Girling Sells 26,500 Shares of Stock

Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE) Director W. Barry Girling sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.73, for a total value of C$19,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 488,500 shares in the company, valued at C$356,605.

W. Barry Girling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, W. Barry Girling sold 15,000 shares of Silver One Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.74, for a total value of C$11,100.00.

Shares of SVE opened at C$0.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$135.58 million and a PE ratio of -68.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 43.76 and a quick ratio of 43.36. Silver One Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.30 and a 1 year high of C$0.94.

Silver One Resources Company Profile

Silver One Resources Inc, through its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Mexico, Canada, and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100%-interest in its flagship project the Candelaria Silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interests in the PeÃ±asco Quemado in the state of Sonora, La Frazada in the state of Nayarit, and Pluton in the state of Durango.

