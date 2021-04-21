Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvercorp Metals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in the Peoples Republic of China. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc properties. The company primarily operates and develops four Silver-Lead-Zinc mines at the Ying Mining Camp, Henan Province; and the Na-Bao Polymetalic Project in Qinghai Province, China. The company is growing its resource base through continuous exploration of existing projects as well as acquiring new development and exploration projects in multiple jurisdictions. Silvercorp is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE under the symbol T.SVM and SVM respectively. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.30.

SVM opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $8.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SVM. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 145.7% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

